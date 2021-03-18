Upwave Launches In-Flight Metric for CTV Campaigns

Upwave said it added a new metric to its dashboard that uses machine learning to measure the performance of connected TV ad campaigns in flight, letting marketers make real-time allocation and optimization decisions.

Upwave rebranded itself last year. It had been known as Survata.

The company said that most measurements for campaign lift were designed for post-campaign analysis and planning. Upwave’s new Outperformance Indicator is able to forge conclusions about a campaign’s impact before the data reaches traditional statistical significance by combining lift statistics with confidence intervals.

That enables advertisers to react faster instead of the old wait-and-see approach.

“We now empower marketers with the perpetual in-flight optimization capabilities for brand campaigns that they already enjoy for performance campaigns,” said Upwave CEO Chris Kelly. “While traditional lift analysis is powerful for reporting once the data reaches statistical significance, those systems were not built with always-on optimization in mind. We’re excited to lead the industry forward with a more advanced, faster, more accurate way to optimize brand campaigns in-flight, which we expect will be especially useful for emerging channels like CTV.”

Quick decision making is important for CTV because it is a new channel for many advertisers and because many CTV schedules can be adjusted in flight via automated and programmatic technology.

“We are thrilled to leverage this first-of-its-kind capability from Upwave in our custom AI-driven advertising solutions,” said Ali Manning, COO of Chalice, a programmatic advertising firm, and former head of brand advertising at YouTube/Google.

Chalice employed Upwave’s technology on behalf of clients like the Biden for President campaign and Ossoff for Senate.

“The Outperformance Indicator provides our Brand Lift algorithms with the agility to discover new audiences and optimize to lift signals in real time, much as we do for performance campaigns. Brand advertisers have long sought a measurement solution that would inform their strategy during, not after, a campaign,” Manning said.