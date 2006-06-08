Upton Wants Smut-Clarification Summit With FCC

Now that Congress has raised the broadcast fines on indecency and profanity tenfold, it will start to work on coming up with a better definition of what that offensive content is, which may mean more indecency hearings.

At a signing ceremony for that fine-boosting bill, Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), co-sponsor of the original indecency bill in the House, said that he was "likely to have a working meeting with the FCC and a number of [his] colleagues who would like to see that pursued so that broadcasters know where the line is."

He said it may be a public hearing and added: "I think you'll see a letter from me [to the FCC] in the next week or two, asking for in essence a summit, now that all five commissioners are in place, where we can sit down and actually work this thing out."

Upton telegraphed that move earlier in the week during debate on the bill, where he said he would work with the speaker to find a way to help clarify the FCC's indecency standard.

Fellow Rep. Gre Walden, an Oregon Republican and radio station owner, had complained in the same debate that the FCC's recent package of proposed indecency fines and dismissals had left his colleagues "a bit confused."

"We want to see it clarified," said Upton. "I think that would be a good thing for all parties."