Upton reskeds digital conversion hearing

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) has rescheduled for Oct. 17 a planned hearing on the obstacles faced by small-market broadcasters as they work to convert to digital television by May 2002.

Upton, chairman of the House Telecommunications and Internet Subcommittee, had scheduled the hearing for Sept. 12, but it was postponed after the tragic events of the day prior. It is unclear whether the same witnesses will testify, said a committee spokesman.

Previously scheduled witnesses included Paul Crouch, president of Trinity Broadcasting Network; David Donovan, president of the Association for Maximum Service Television; Dean Goodman, president of PAX TV; John Lawson, president and CEO of the Association of America's Public Television Stations; and Margaret Loesch, president and CEO of Crown Media.

Also slated to appear were Mike McCarthy, senior executive vice president of Belo Corp. and chairman of the NAB's digital television task force; Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Electronics Association; Barbara Kreisman, head of the FCC's video services division; and Jim Yager, president of Benedek Broadcasting and former joint board chairman of the NAB board of directors.

- Paige Albiniak