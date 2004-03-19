Upton Praises F-Word Decision

Graphic triple-X sex-smut peddlers beware: Not surprisingly, Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), issued a statement Friday in strong support of the Federal Communications Commission's decision to make the broadcast of the F-word indecent and/or profane, whether adjective or verb, fleeting or calculated.

It was block that metaphor time, however: "The soap for the mouth will be the hit in the wallet with the increased fines which passed the House last week 391-22," he said. "We hope to have the bill on the President's desk in a matter of weeks.

"Thank goodness common sense prevailed--the FCC has heard and responded to the voices of the American public that the F-word and other graphic triple X sex smut has no place on the public airwaves...period.

Upton, chairman of the House Telecommunications Subcommittee, was the prime mover behind the House indecency bill along with Ed Markey (D-Mass.).