Upton opposes free-airtime proposal
Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), chairman of the House Telecommunications and
Internet Subcommittee, told the National Association of Broadcasters' board he
strongly opposes a proposal by Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Russell Feingold
(D-Wis.) to require radio and TV broadcasters to give federal candidates two
hours per week of free airtime in the month leading up to elections.
The proposed bill, which will be introduced next week, would also levy a
spectrum-usage fee on broadcasters, then give that money to candidates to
spend on campaign ads for broadcast.
