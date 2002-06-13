Upton opposes free-airtime proposal

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), chairman of the House Telecommunications and

Internet Subcommittee, told the National Association of Broadcasters' board he

strongly opposes a proposal by Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Russell Feingold

(D-Wis.) to require radio and TV broadcasters to give federal candidates two

hours per week of free airtime in the month leading up to elections.

The proposed bill, which will be introduced next week, would also levy a

spectrum-usage fee on broadcasters, then give that money to candidates to

spend on campaign ads for broadcast.