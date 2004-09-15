Upton 'Not Inclined' to Probe CBS

The House Telecommunications and Internet Subcommittee is unlikely to investigate CBS over allegations that it knowingly used suspect documents in a 60 Minutes story on President Bush's National Guard service.

California Republican committee member Christopher Cox had called on the subcommittee chairman, Fred Upton (R-Mich.) Wednesday to open an immediate investigation into what he said was "the growing abundance of evidence that CBS News has aided and abetted fraud," but John Feehery, spokesman for House Speaker Dennis Hastert, says his office has spoken with Upton and "he is not inclined to do this right now."

And what about later? "Our advice," says Feehery, "is that the media seems to be doing a good job investigating itself. We don't want this kind of political football put into the committee right now, though there are serious questions that need to be answered and we hope that CBS is more forthcoming about where it got its information."

The network continues to stand by its story, though it planned to make a statement at 4:30 Wednesday.

A growing number of document experts have called the letters into question, leading critics, and even some allies, to call for an internal investigation.

