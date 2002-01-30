Upton to keynote MSTV DTV update
Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), chairman of the House Subcommittee on
Telecommunications, will be the keynote speaker at the Association for Maximum
Service Television's (MSTV) 15th annual digital-TV update Feb. 13 at the Ronald
Reagan Building in Washington, D.C.
Upton is one of the key lawmakers overseeing the transition to digital
television.
The day's events also will feature a progress report from the Federal
Communications Commission's digital-TV task force, headed by agency staffer Rick
Chessen. He will be joined by other commission staff, including senior
engineers, economists and policy advisers.
