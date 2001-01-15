Upton heads House telcom subcom

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) is the new chairman of the House Telecommunications Subcommittee, according to Rep. Billy Tauzin (R-La.), the new full committee chairman. Besides Telecommunications, Tauzin last week divided the full committee into five other subcommittees: Michael Bilirakis (Florida.) will chair the Health subcommittee; Joe Barton (Texas), Energy and Air Quality; Cliff Stearns (Florida), Commerce, Trade and Consumer Protection; Paul Gillmor (Ohio), Environment and Hazardous Materials; and James Greenwood (Pennsylvania), Oversight and Investigations.