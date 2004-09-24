Ups and Downs for Rather Ratings

Dan Rather’s national ratings ticked up slightly in the Nielsen Media Research metered markets Thursday, from a 4.6 rating/9 share Wednesday to a 4.7/9, after a two-day slide following CBS’ admission of problems with its National Guard story.

That was the good news.

The bad news was that in the nation’s number-one metered market, New York, home to the newscast, Rather hit his lowest number of the week. The show scored a 1.6/3 Thursday, which was down a whopping 41% from last week’s 2.7/6 average and put the show last in its time period.

The order of finish in the Big Apple was World News Tonight With Peter Jennings, 6.4/14; NBC Nightly News With Tom Brokaw, 4.7/10, Will & Grace, 4.0/9, The Simpsons, 2.5/6; King of Queens , 2.4/5; and CBS Evening News With Dan Rather.

