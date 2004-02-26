UPN’s Model Scores Big in Adult Demos

UPN’s America’s Next Top Model won its time period in adults 18-34 on Tuesday night, with a 4.5 rating/12 share, a huge win for the network.

The show also tied for second among adults 18-49, tying NBC’s Frasier and Scrubs and losing only to Fox’s 24, and it took second in the time period among men 18-34, again second only to 24.

Tuesday night’s show was the highest-rated of the series, with 7.6 million total viewers and top marks in most of the key adult demographics. The show’s ratings were UPN’s highest ever in the time period among households and women 18-49, and the network’s second-highest ever in the time period in adults 18-34 and adults 18-49.

Only the two-hour premiere of Buffy the Vampire Slayer on UPN has rated higher on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

So far in the February sweeps, UPN is up year-to-year by 6% in adults 18-34, 13% in persons 12-34, 13% in adults 18-49 and 11% in total viewers.