UPN's All of Us , Eve to Be Around All Season

UPN has placed full-season orders for two of its new comedies -- All of Us

, executive-produced by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and Eve

.

Both shows have performed in their Monday and Tuesday time slots, with Eve

UPN’s most-watched Monday comedy in its last airing Oct. 6.

All of Us is UPN’s most-watched show of the year, averaging 4.5 million viewers and scoring the network’s highest adult 12-34 rating of any show.