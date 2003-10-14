UPN's All of Us , Eve to Be Around All Season
UPN has placed full-season orders for two of its new comedies -- All of Us
, executive-produced by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and Eve
.
Both shows have performed in their Monday and Tuesday time slots, with Eve
UPN’s most-watched Monday comedy in its last airing Oct. 6.
All of Us is UPN’s most-watched show of the year, averaging 4.5 million viewers and scoring the network’s highest adult 12-34 rating of any show.
