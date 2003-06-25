UPN: What's in a name?
UPN is changing the title of its new sitcom, The Opposite Sex, to
Eve, after the show's star, to take better advantage of her name.
Changing the title to Eve will "enable the network to better market
and promote the new series, capitalizing on Eve's worldwide fan base," the
network said.
In her new show, hip-hop artist Eve stars as Shelly, a woman navigating the
21st-century world of relationships and career.
The show will launch in UPN's cushy Monday 8:30 p.m. time slot, nestled
between UPN success stories The Parkers and Girlfriends.
The show is a production of Greenblatt/Janollari Studios Inc. in association with Warner
Bros. Television.
Robert Greenblatt and David Janollari are executive producers, while Meg
DeLoatch is co-executive producer and writer.
Greenblatt and Janollari also produce One on One for UPN, which will
lead off Tuesday nights next fall.
