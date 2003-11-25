UPN Takes a Peek at Victoria’s Secret

The third-annual running of The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, featuring supermodel Tyra Banks, turned in mediocre ratings on CBS last week but UPN will give it a second chance later this year.

UPN will rebroadcast the show on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. ET, ousting Rock Me Baby for the night and helping to fill the gap left by The Mullets until America’s NextTop Model, not-so-coincidentally also featuring Banks, returns in January.