UPN Takes Chains
NBC's loss is UPN's gain. UPN has ordered six episodes of reality series
Chains of Love
from Dutch producer Endemol Entertainment, the producers of CBS' summer series
Big Brother
. UPN executives plan to air the series, which features one woman chained to four men over a period of time, next spring. NBC initially had signed on to produce several episodes of the reality series for next summer but passed on it earlier this month after production disagreements with Endemol execs.
