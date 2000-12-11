UPN SWEEPS UP

UPN's November-sweeps performance showed improvement across the board-and not just on Thursday night with WWF Smackdown!

For the period, UPN was up 13% in adults 18-49 (1.8 vs. 1.6 rating a year ago), 13% in adults 18-34 (1.8 vs. 1.6) and 20% in adults 25-54 (1.8 vs. 1.5).

It was UPN's best November since 1997 in total viewers (4.2 million), adults 18-49 and adults 25-54. It was also the network's best sweeps results since February 1997 in men 18-49 (1.9) and men 25-54 (1.9). WWF Smackdown!

now ranks fourth among all network programs in male teens.

UPN's November ratings were inadvertently omitted from a Dec. 4 edition story on networks' sweeps performance.