UPN struts with Top Model

It's a little late in coming, but UPN had its first notable success of the

season with reality show America's Next Top Model, executive-produced by

supermodel Tyra Banks, who also coaches the contestants.

After two airings, the show has become UPN's highest-rated program ever on

Tuesdays at 9 p.m. among women 18-34.

The show's second episode, preceded by an encore of the pilot Tuesday, May

27m at 8 p.m., was the best performance for UPN in the time period since February

2002 among persons 12-34 (1.8/6), adults 18-34 (2.0/6) and adults 18-49 (1.6/5),

and the highest since March 10, 1998, among females 12-34 (2.7/8).

Model's performance -- along with the consistency of UPN's Monday-night

urban-comedy block and Thursday's WWE Smackdown! -- gave UPN its first

weekly win over The WB Television Network all year in viewers and among key adult and male

demographics.

The WB, which is in repeats, still prevailed in the key female demos for the

week ending June 1.

On June 18, The WB will premiere its own reality show, Boarding House:

North Shore, executive-produced by Survivor's Mark

Burnett.