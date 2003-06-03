UPN struts with Top Model
It's a little late in coming, but UPN had its first notable success of the
season with reality show America's Next Top Model, executive-produced by
supermodel Tyra Banks, who also coaches the contestants.
After two airings, the show has become UPN's highest-rated program ever on
Tuesdays at 9 p.m. among women 18-34.
The show's second episode, preceded by an encore of the pilot Tuesday, May
27m at 8 p.m., was the best performance for UPN in the time period since February
2002 among persons 12-34 (1.8/6), adults 18-34 (2.0/6) and adults 18-49 (1.6/5),
and the highest since March 10, 1998, among females 12-34 (2.7/8).
Model's performance -- along with the consistency of UPN's Monday-night
urban-comedy block and Thursday's WWE Smackdown! -- gave UPN its first
weekly win over The WB Television Network all year in viewers and among key adult and male
demographics.
The WB, which is in repeats, still prevailed in the key female demos for the
week ending June 1.
On June 18, The WB will premiere its own reality show, Boarding House:
North Shore, executive-produced by Survivor's Mark
Burnett.
