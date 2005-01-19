UPN Signs Tyra for More Top Model

UPN has ordered up another full season of America's Top Model featuring Tyra Banks, which has proven to be one of the highest-rated shows in the network's 10-year history.

Banks, who began her career as a fashion model, is also developing three other shows for the network, another unscripted series, a drama and a comedy.

On top of that, Warner Bros. is developing a daily syndicated talk show hosted by Banks that the studio hopes to launch in September.

"She's a very prolific producer," says UPN Entertainment President Dawn Ostroff. "She's full of ideas - very talented. "She's very smart. She has great taste." Ostroff announced Top Model's renewal at a Wednesday press conference with TV critics in Los Angeles.

The programming executive was full of praise for Banks, who created Top Model and would become one of UPN's key producers if the shows she is developing make it on the air. "She's just the hardest worker that I've seen," said Ostroff. "She's just tireless. It's very hard to do all the different things that Tyra is able to do."

The fourth cycle of Top Model is slated to debut March 2.

