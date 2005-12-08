UPN Shares Victoria's Secret

UPN will re-air the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which originally aired on CBS Dec. 6, next Tuesday, Dec.13, at 9 pm ET.

UPN will use the show, which featured the last spin on the runway for Tyra Banks, as a lead-out of a reunion special for Banks’ America’s Next Top Model.

The Victoria’s Secret show returned to network television this week after a one-year hiatus.

CBS had aired it in 2002 and 2003 after ABC aired the first one in 2001. The year off was not as a result of any pressure from activist groups unhappy with the skin-filled show but because the retailer decided against producing a show, which reportedly costs about $10 million.

While CBS’ original airing earned a respectable 3.8 rating/10 share in the adult 18-49 demo Tuesday night at 10 p.m., the overall viewership continued its downward trend with 8.9 million viewers.

The show had fallen from 12.3 million viewers in 2001 to 10.5 million in 2002 (against ABC's Bachelor finale) to 9.4 million in 2003.

The re-purposing is the latest shifting of programs between the two corporate cousins, with past instances including UPN’s Veronica Mars airing on CBS last summer.