UPN set to wrap its upfront

UPN execs expected to wrap up virtually all of their upfront business by day's end Friday (July 20) with roughly $160 million in commitments from advertisers, flat with last year's take.

According to one network executive, pricing on a cost-per-thousand-viewers basis is flat to down 2%.

The executive said almost 25% of the network's upfront business this year is with first time UPN advertisers.

"We turned down offers priced at 10% to 15% below last year," the executive said.

- Steve McClellan