UPN set to wrap its upfront
UPN execs expected to wrap up virtually all of their upfront business by day's end Friday (July 20) with roughly $160 million in commitments from advertisers, flat with last year's take.
According to one network executive, pricing on a cost-per-thousand-viewers basis is flat to down 2%.
The executive said almost 25% of the network's upfront business this year is with first time UPN advertisers.
"We turned down offers priced at 10% to 15% below last year," the executive said.
- Steve McClellan
