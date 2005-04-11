UPN Renews Veronica Mars
UPN has renewed Veronica Mars for a second season.
The drama airs Tuesdays at 9-10, most recently averaging a 1 rating, 3 share in the 18-49 demo.
The show is from Silver Pictures Television with Warner Bros. Television Production Inc., which distributes it.
