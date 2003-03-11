UPN renews SmackDown!
In a multiyear deal, UPN has renewed wrestling show SmackDown! from
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.
UPN said it would remain on Thursday nights where it has been since its debut
four years ago.
SmackDown! is the network's highest-rated show.
In its time period (8 p.m. to 10 p.m.), it is the third-highest-rated show among
persons 12 through 34 (behind CBS and NBC) and the top-rated program among male
teens.
UPN also said SmackDown! is the most-watched English-speaking show among Hispanics.
