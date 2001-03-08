UPN ready to rattle Chains of Love

Get ready for the next network reality project. UPN's Chains of Love, which was originally in development at NBC, is set to debut on UPN on Tuesday, April 17.

The reality series from Big Brother producer Endemol Entertainment features one person chained to four members of the opposite sex for four straight days in search of Mr. or Ms. Right. UPN has six one-hour episodes of the series that will air each Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

UPN also has unveiled its plans for two other midseason additions, dramas Special Unit 2 and All Souls. Special Unit 2, which debuts Wednesday, April 11 at 8 p.m., is a sci-fi adventure series from co-owned Paramount Network TV. All Souls, a scary hospital series from Aaron Spelling, will debut after Chains of Love on April 17 at 9 p.m.

UPN executives are also moving their movie night from Tuesdays to Fridays on April 20 and the network's Monday night comedies The Parkers and The Hughleys have switched time slots. The Parkers will air at 9 p.m. now, with The Hughleys at 8:30 p.m.

- Joe Schlosser