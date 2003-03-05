Trending

UPN picks up Mullet Bros.

By

UPN has picked up a comedy presentation from Warner Bros. Television called
The Mullet Bros., about two fun-loving, blue-collar guys who wear their
namesake hairstyle with pride.

Bill Oakley and Josh Weinstein (The Simpsons, Futurama) write
and executive-produce, with Eric and Kim Tannenbaum also executive-producing.