UPN picks up Mullet Bros.
UPN has picked up a comedy presentation from Warner Bros. Television called
The Mullet Bros., about two fun-loving, blue-collar guys who wear their
namesake hairstyle with pride.
Bill Oakley and Josh Weinstein (The Simpsons, Futurama) write
and executive-produce, with Eric and Kim Tannenbaum also executive-producing.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.