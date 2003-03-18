UPN picks up Eve show

UPN has picked up a comedy presentation starring and co-executive-produced by

hip-hop superstar Eve.

The show, tentatively titled The Opposite Sex, features Eve as a

clothing designer and looks at life from the points of view of both men and

women.

Meg Deloatch, who also writes UPN comedy One on One, is writing and

she and Troy Carter are co-executive-producing the presentation. Bob Greenblatt

and David Janollari will executive-produce.

Greenblatt and Janollari also executive-produce successful drama Six Feet

Under for Home Box Office, and they are preparing hip-hop drama

Platinum for a premiere on UPN this April.

The Opposite Sex will be produced by The Greenblatt Janollari Studio and

Warner Bros. Television.