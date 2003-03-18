UPN picks up Eve show
UPN has picked up a comedy presentation starring and co-executive-produced by
hip-hop superstar Eve.
The show, tentatively titled The Opposite Sex, features Eve as a
clothing designer and looks at life from the points of view of both men and
women.
Meg Deloatch, who also writes UPN comedy One on One, is writing and
she and Troy Carter are co-executive-producing the presentation. Bob Greenblatt
and David Janollari will executive-produce.
Greenblatt and Janollari also executive-produce successful drama Six Feet
Under for Home Box Office, and they are preparing hip-hop drama
Platinum for a premiere on UPN this April.
The Opposite Sex will be produced by The Greenblatt Janollari Studio and
Warner Bros. Television.
