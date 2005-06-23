UPN Names Biz Exec
Jeffrey Freid has joined UPN as director, business and legal affairs. He will be charged with talent development and deals for reality, scripted, and specials programming.
Freid joins the company from from Buena Vista Television. His resume also includes Brad Grey Television and Artists Television Group.
