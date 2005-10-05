UPN Loves Chris

In perhaps the least surprising move of the new fall season, UPN has given a full-season pickup to its Thursday night comedy, Everybody Hates Chris.

The Chris Rock-inspired sitcom debuted as the highest-rated comedy in the network’s history and put UPN on the map on Thursday nights.

It’s premiere actually beat NBC’s Joey and ranks third in the 8 p.m. timeslot in the adult 18-49 demo through the first two weeks of the season.

"We're now in production on our 11th episode, and from what we've seen and read, this wonderful series maintains its incredibly high-standard of quality and the best days still lie ahead," said UPN President Dawn Ostroff in a statement.