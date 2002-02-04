UPN lays off 20%
In the wake of its announced corporate restructuring two weeks ago, United Paramount Network has laid off 26 staffers, or roughly 20 percent of its work force.
The most senior executive to go was Todd Lituchy, senior vice president of scheduling and acquisitions.
The Chicago sales office was closed and five salespeople in New York were let go.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.