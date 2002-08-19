Trending

UPN heralds young heroes of 9/11

United Paramount Network is producing five 60-second profiles honoring some of the young heroes of Sept. 11.

The network will run the spots Wednesday, Sept. 11, between 8 p.m. and 10
p.m., and it will make them available to Viacom Inc.-owned UPN affiliates.

UPN will focus on Shahram Hashemi, 27; Eric Jones, 26; Jessica Abril, 19;
Daniel Sterling, 27; and Omar Wasow, 30.