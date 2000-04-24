UPN is going to produce original programs for a good part of the coming summer months. UPN's summer schedule begins May 26, and new episodes of Shasta, Dilbert, Secret Agent Man, I Dare You! The Ultimate Challenge, and WWF Smackdown! will be in place for most of the summer. UPN's Friday-night original-movie franchise Blockbuster Video's Shockwave Cinema is going on "broadcast hiatus" at the end of May but is expected to return in the fall, UPN executives say.