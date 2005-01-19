UPN Gets Noncommittal Weekend Commitment

UPN's Monday-to-Friday schedule could be expanded to include weekends, said Les Moonves, co-president and co-chief operating officer of Viacom Inc., the media giant with businesses including UPN, CBS and Paramount Pictures.

"There is a real possibility in the not-too-distant future that I could see us adding a day or two," Moonves told reporters at a Wednesday morning press conference in Los Angeles.

He addressed the group prior to press conferences to promote two new shows on the network, whose ratings generally compete with The WB for last place behind CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox.

CUTS, a spin-off from UPN comedy One on One, will debut Feb. 14. The Bad Girl's Guide, starring Jenny McCarthy and based on Cameron Tuttle's book The Bad Girl's Guide to Getting Personal, is scheduled to premier later in the season.

UPN's current schedule includes America's Next Top Model with Tyra Banks (which UPN has renewed for next season), The Road to Stardom with Missy Elliott, Kevin Hill and a block of four Monday night comedies targeted at African Americans. The network's shows target 18-34 year olds, particularly women.