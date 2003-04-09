UPN gets jump on May sweeps

It's hard to believe sweeps time is upon us again, but UPN is gearing up

early for May sweeps, which start April 24.

On UPN's slate is the series finale of Joss Whedon's Buffy the Vampire

Slayer, the season finale of Star Trek series Enterprise, the

season finale of new hip-hop drama Platinum, the one-hour finale of

Girlfriends and the launch of UPN's first reality series, America's

Next Top Model.

Eliza Dushku reprises her role as Slayer Faith and David Boreanz comes back

as Angel in the Buffy series finale, which finds Buffy and the gang in a

final showdown with evil Tuesday, May 20 at 8 p.m.

America's Next Top Model, featuring supermodel Tyra Banks as judge and

executive producer, premieres immediately following Buffy. Platinum

closes out its six-episode run Tuesday, May 13, at 9 p.m., and features

R&B artist Brian McKnight in his acting debut in the May 6 episode.

Enterprise ends its season Wednesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. And Toni gets

married in the one-hour season finale of Girlfriends Monday, May 19 at

9 p.m.