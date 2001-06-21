UPN fills gap with Texas pact

UPN just filled a medium-sized hole in its distribution, by way of a new carriage agreement between Time Warner Cable's Austin system and KBEJ-TV Fredericksburg, Tex.

The UPN affiliate is licensed by the FCC to serve the San Antonio market, but it's located just about half way between San Antonio and Austin. KBEJ-TV will now cover both markets for UPN, with must carry in San Antonio and the retransmission consent agreement in Austin, which takes effect August 2.

The Time Warner system in Austin currently reaches 290,000 subscribers, or nearly 90% of the DMA's cable homes. Austin is the 58th largest market in the United States representing more than 470,000 TV households.

