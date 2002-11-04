UPN exorcises Haunted

UPN has replaced Haunted Nov. 12 with a WWE SmackDown! special,

putting in question the future of the low-rated show, sources said.

It's unclear whether Haunted will return. The show airs in one of

television's most competitive hours -- Tuesday nights at 9 p.m.

A UPN spokesman declined comment.

Haunted was produced by Industry Entertainment Production, in association

with Viacom Productions and CBS Productions.