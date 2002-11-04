UPN exorcises Haunted
UPN has replaced Haunted Nov. 12 with a WWE SmackDown! special,
putting in question the future of the low-rated show, sources said.
It's unclear whether Haunted will return. The show airs in one of
television's most competitive hours -- Tuesday nights at 9 p.m.
A UPN spokesman declined comment.
Haunted was produced by Industry Entertainment Production, in association
with Viacom Productions and CBS Productions.
