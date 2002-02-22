UPN to dive into Wolf Lake ?

Former CBS drama Wolf Lake appears to be headed for United Paramount

Network.

Sources said UPN executives are close to signing a deal that would bring back

the drama, which was canceled by CBS after only five episodes last fall.

The move follows Thursday's announcement that UPN will begin airing repeats

of CBS reality series Amazing Race 2 each Friday starting in March.

Earlier this month, UPN executives quietly canceled second-year

science-fiction series Special Unit 2, and the network now has a void to

fill each Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST/PST.

With high-rated Enterprise as its lead-in, Special Unit 2

averaged only 3.6 million viewers and a 1.6 rating/4 share in adults 18 through

49, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Wolf Lake didn't fare much better in its five episodes on CBS, averaging

just over 6.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Sources said co-owned Big Ticket Television produced nine episodes of the

drama, starring Lou Diamond Phillips, and UPN plans to air all of them.

UPN and CBS executives had no comment.