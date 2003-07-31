UPN develops its development

UPN is beefing up its development departments, promoting Steve Veisel to vice

president of comedy development and adding Rebecca Stay as VP of

drama development and Beth Miyares as director of current programs.

Veisel has been at UPN since 1999, when he joined the network as manager of

current programs.

Stay comes to UPN from The Shephard/Robin Co., where she had been since

1998.

Miyares joined UPN from First Move Entertainment, where she had been a

development associate since 2001.