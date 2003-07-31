UPN develops its development
UPN is beefing up its development departments, promoting Steve Veisel to vice
president of comedy development and adding Rebecca Stay as VP of
drama development and Beth Miyares as director of current programs.
Veisel has been at UPN since 1999, when he joined the network as manager of
current programs.
Stay comes to UPN from The Shephard/Robin Co., where she had been since
1998.
Miyares joined UPN from First Move Entertainment, where she had been a
development associate since 2001.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.