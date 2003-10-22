UPN Cuts Mullets
UPN has pulled The Mullets
from its schedule, replacing it with repeats of Girlfriends
and other Monday-night comedies.
In its Tuesday 9:30 p.m. time slot, The Mullets
averaged a 1.1 rating/3 share in adults 18-34, off 21% from its Rock Me, Baby
lead-in. That show also looks shaky but remains on the schedule for now.
So far, UPN has picked up full-season orders for two of its new shows: All of Us
and Eve
.
