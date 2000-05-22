UPN Chief Operating Officer Adam Ware told affiliates last week to spend more on local advertising and promotion, do less in the way of network program preemptions and consult the network before entering into local sports-rights contracts

. "You need to reach beyond the walls of your station to get viewers to sample," he told a meeting of affiliates in New York. "A majority of affiliates still do not fully take advantage of our co-op plan," under which the network subsidizes the costs of some local advertising and promotion. As to preemptions, Ware said he realizes they will continue to be a fact of life. But to illustrate the impact on the network, he noted that, one day in the second quarter, more than 11% of the country preempted UPN programming for local sports, costing the network $500,000.