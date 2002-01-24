UPN benches Roswell for two new shows
United Paramount Network is pulling science-fiction drama Roswell from
its Tuesday 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. slot March 5 and replacing it for now
(Roswell will return in April) with two new half-hours.
As If (Carnival Films in association with Columbia TriStar Television) is
based on the popular British series and described as an edgy ensemble dramedy.
It is slated for 9 p.m. The show will feature a cinema verité camera style and
will air in letterbox format.
The Random Years (Big Phone in association with Paramount Television), a
comedy about young adults living in New York, is slated at 9:30
p.m.
