UPN benches Roswell for two new shows

United Paramount Network is pulling science-fiction drama Roswell from

its Tuesday 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. slot March 5 and replacing it for now

(Roswell will return in April) with two new half-hours.

As If (Carnival Films in association with Columbia TriStar Television) is

based on the popular British series and described as an edgy ensemble dramedy.

It is slated for 9 p.m. The show will feature a cinema verité camera style and

will air in letterbox format.

The Random Years (Big Phone in association with Paramount Television), a

comedy about young adults living in New York, is slated at 9:30

p.m.