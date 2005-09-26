UPN and Google Team To Stream Chris

Viewers who missed the Sept. 22 premiere of UPN’s Everybody Hates Chris can watch the entire episode over the Internet starting today. The project marks Google’s first offering of a television program.

UPN and Google are offering streaming video of the Chris premiere at a Google Video site (http://video.google.com/chris).

UPN President Dawn Ostroff said the partnership with the online search engine is intended to motivate viewers to watch the second episode of the series on UPN.

Google competitors AOL and Yahoo! have already teamed with broadcast and cable networks to stream TV programs. Last week, Yahoo! announced it was pushing forward into original news content by hiring freelance TV journalist and blogger Kevin Sites to cover war-torn areas of the world.