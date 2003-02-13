UPN adds three pilots

UPN picked up three comedy pilots Wednesday: Game Over, Old

School and an as-yet-untitled show from Warner Bros.

Game Over comes from Carsey-Werner-Mandabach and lists a host of

executive producers, including Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner, Caryn Mandabach, David

Sacks, David Goetsch, Jason Venokur and Ross Venokur. Sacks, Goetsch and the

Venokurs will also write.

The show features a digitally animated suburban family dealing with everyday

issues in an "unconventional" universe.

Old School comes from Paramount Television, with David Tochterman executive-producing and Chris Parrish writing.

The comedy is set in a nostalgia shop and explores the everyday conflicts

faced by a group of twenty-somethings as they move away from high school and

into adulthood.

The untitled project will be written by Tim Kelleher and executive-produced

by Tony Krantz.

It examines the lives of a young couple as they leave their carefree,

childless life and become parents.

UPN plans to pick up four or five sitcom pilots for fall.