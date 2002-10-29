UPN to add Supermodel midseason
UPN has picked up for midseason eight one-hour episodes of tentatively titled
reality series Supermodel, which will feature a talent search for the
next Cindy Crawford, UPN Entertainment president Dawn Ostroff said. Real-life
supermodel Tyra Banks will executive-produce and judge the competition.
"There is a misconception about supermodels that is more fantasy than
reality," Banks said. "With Supermodel, I want to demystify the glamour
and show the challenges and hard work of becoming a supermodel, but in a
humorously hip and edgy way."
The show is a production of Right Brain Entertainment in association with Ty
Ty Baby Productions.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.