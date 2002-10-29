UPN to add Supermodel midseason

UPN has picked up for midseason eight one-hour episodes of tentatively titled

reality series Supermodel, which will feature a talent search for the

next Cindy Crawford, UPN Entertainment president Dawn Ostroff said. Real-life

supermodel Tyra Banks will executive-produce and judge the competition.

"There is a misconception about supermodels that is more fantasy than

reality," Banks said. "With Supermodel, I want to demystify the glamour

and show the challenges and hard work of becoming a supermodel, but in a

humorously hip and edgy way."

The show is a production of Right Brain Entertainment in association with Ty

Ty Baby Productions.