Upheaval At 'Martha Stewart'

In a behind-the-scenes shakeup at syndicated talker

The Martha Stewart Show,

Co-Executive Producer Rob Dauber is out, and a

search for his replacement has begun.

Dauber has been with the show since its inception, and was recruited by

Martha Executive Producer Mark

Burnett after the duo worked together on NBC's The

Restaurant. But as first reported by the

New York Post's

Michael Starr, Dauber and the domestic diva

have clashed behind the scenes.

One contender for the job is Bernie

Young, who, like Dauber, is a former staffer on

The Rosie O'Donnell Show.

Young was executive producer from 1999 to 2001. Former Today Executive Producer

Tom Touchet also interviewed for the position

but is said to no longer be under consideration.

With strong syndication experience said to be in the job description,

other candidates include Jerry

Springer and Sally Jessy

Raphael veteran Burt

Dubrow, and former Tony

Danza Executive Producer Jill

Blackstone.

While Martha

earned its highest ratings in nearly five months the week ending Oct. 15, the

1.4 average was off a full 18% from its already disappointing first season.

Despite the modest numbers, Martha Stewart Living

Omnimedia (MSLO), which is enjoying a good run under CEO and former

ABC exec Susan Lyne, still considers the show

a strong branding asset.

The show is produced as a partnership between MSLO and Mark Burnett

Productions and distributed by NBC Universal Domestic

Television Distribution. Sources close to it say that arrangement

makes Martha a strong candidate for third-season renewals,

as opposed to if it was just owned and distributed by NBCU.