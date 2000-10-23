Upgrades, downgrades

In syndication upgrade news,

Divorce Court

has nabbed an unusual third run at 5:30 a.m. on top-market station wtxf Philadelphia. Twentieth's strip also runs at 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

In Chicago, wpwr has upgraded Pearson series'

Family Feud (airing at 11 a.m.) and rookie To Tell the Truth (9 a.m.) to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively. As a result, MGM's National Enquirer and Paramount's Judge Mills Lane got lesser time slots.

Also, Warner Bros.' The People's Court

has been upgraded to 5 p.m. on wrbw Orlando, displacing off-net drama

7th Heaven, pushed back to 10 a.m.