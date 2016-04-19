Upfronts Spotlight: Viewers ‘Love’ MTV and BET

As part of our comprehensive upfronts coverage, B&C has teamed up with Canvs, the social-emotion analytics company, to take a close look at networks on the upfronts calendar. Today the spotlight is on two networks presenting this week: MTV and BET.

MTV

Canvs detected 8,393,004 Emotional Reactions (ERs) on Twitter sparked by MTV shows throughout 2015, and the majority fell into the “love” (28.2%), “crazy” (9.4%), “good” (6.6%), “excited” (6.0%), “funny” (5.9%) and “beautiful” (3.9%) categories.

The airing prompting the biggest response was the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, accounting for 62.7% (approximately 5,262,413) of all ERs for the network.

The 2015 MTV Video Music Awards also generated the most “addicted” and “badass” Emotional Reactions of any series or airing in 2015, across all networks.

BET

Canvs identified 2,927,690 specific Emotional Reactions (ERs) on Twitter prompted by BET programming throughout 2015, and the majority fell into the “love” (32.7%), “crazy” (7.2%), “good” (6.9%), “beautiful” (6.8%), “excited” (6.1%) and “funny” (5.8%) categories.

The airing generating the biggest response was the 2015 BET Music Awards, accounting for 64.3% (approximately 1,882,505) of all ERs on the network.

BET generated 63.1% of all Emotional Reactions in the music genre, across all television networks and programming in 2015.

For more about Canvs methodology click here.