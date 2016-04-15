Upfronts Spotlight: ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Prompt Most Bravo Twitter

As part of our comprehensive upfronts coverage, B&C has teamed up with Canvs, the social-emotion analytics company, to take a close look at networks on the upfronts calendar. Today the spotlight is on three networks that presented this week: Bravo, Oxygen and E!

Bravo

Canvas detected 1,530,197 Emotional Reactions (ERs) on Twitter sparked by Bravo shows in 2015, and the majority fell into the “love” (24.2%), “good” (7.0%), “funny” (6.7%), “crazy” (6.3%), “excited” (4.1%) and “beautiful” (3.4%) categories.

The series prompting the biggest response was The Real Housewives of Atlanta, accounting for 34.2% (or 523,327) of all ERs for the network.

E!

Canvs identified 1,149,499 specific Emotional Reactions (ERs) on Twitter prompted by E! programming throughout 2015, and the majority fell into the “love” (33.4%), “excited” (8.1%), “beautiful” (6.5%), “good” (5.5%), “funny” (5.0%) and “crazy” (4.6%) categories.

The series generating the biggest response was Keeping Up With the Kardashians, accounting for 23.8% (or 273,581) of all ERs on the network.

In 2015, the airing that sparked the most Emotional Reactions (ERs) on E! Live From the Red Carpet: Grammy Awards, accounting for 6.6% of all ERs.

Oxygen

Canvs detected 309,468 Emotional Reactions (ERs) on Twitter sparked by Oxygen shows in 2015, and the majority fell into the “love” (19.8%), “crazy” (7.2%), “funny” (6.9%), “excited” (6.5%) and “beautiful” (3.7%) categories.

Bad Girls Club: Back for More prompted 71.7% (or 221,888) of all ERs on the network for the full year.

For more about Canvs methodology click here.