Upfronts 2017: CW Releases Fall Schedule, ‘Dynasty’ On for Wednesdays

Watch Trailers for The CW’s ‘Dynasty,’ ‘Black Lightning’ and More



The CW presented its fall schedule, with a couple new series, including its Dynasty remake, alongside veteran shows.

Mondays feature Supergirl and new military series Valor, about an elite corps of helicopter pilots. Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW, said he'd been keen to put a military drama on the schedule since he joined the network. Valor is "the best version of what we could do," he said.

Tuesdays are for The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow.

Wednesdays have Riverdale and Dynasty, the primetime soap from executive producers Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Sallie Patrick.

Thursdays, it’s Supernatural and Arrow.

Fridays have Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin.

The network’s fall season starts in October.

“The CW has transformed over the past few years, from a linear network into a true multi-platform success. Whether it’s on broadcast, on VOD, OTT, digital, or mobile, we are reaching those viewers everywhere they are, with opportunities for our advertisers across every platform,” said Pedowitz.

New shows this season are Valor, Dynasty, comedy Life Sentence and Greg Berlanti drama Black Lightning. The latter two are slated for the mid-season.

Dynasty, a rethinking of the '80s drama about the feuding Carringtons and Colbys, has Elizabeth Gillies, Grant Show and James Mackay in the cast. Pedowitz said he is "completely open" to inviting cast members from the original, such as Joan Collins, to appear on the new show.