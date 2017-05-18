Watch Trailers for The CW’s ‘Dynasty,’ ‘Black Lightning’ and More
By B&C Staff
Upfronts 2017: Complete Coverage
The CW took the upfront stage Thursday to reveal its 2017-2018 season slate and B&C has all of the trailers for the network’s new shows.
Dynasty
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uxacuu_vg8Y[/embed]
Black Lightning
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZpJeuXo2CY[/embed]
Life Sentence
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=in3OecHvWXQ[/embed]
Valor
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dqzih8hI1U[/embed]
New Season Sizzle
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5CQZiHonkcw[/embed]
