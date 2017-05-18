Watch Trailers for The CW’s ‘Dynasty,’ ‘Black Lightning’ and More

Upfronts 2017: Complete Coverage



The CW took the upfront stage Thursday to reveal its 2017-2018 season slate and B&C has all of the trailers for the network’s new shows.



Dynasty





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uxacuu_vg8Y[/embed]





Black Lightning





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZpJeuXo2CY[/embed]





Life Sentence





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=in3OecHvWXQ[/embed]





Valor





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dqzih8hI1U[/embed]





New Season Sizzle

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5CQZiHonkcw[/embed]