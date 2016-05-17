Upfronts 2016: Univision, Netflix Strike Broadcast Deal

In a deal that reverses the usual flow of content, Univision and Netflix have agreed to air two of the streaming platform’s original series on broadcast TV.

In an announcement leading up to its Tuesday upfront event, Univision said that it will air the first season of Netflix’s Narcos leading up to the series’ second season debut on the platform.

In addition, Univision-owned cable channel UniMás will air the first season of Netflix’s Spanish-language series Club de Cuervos leading up to its return to Netflix, the network said.

The deal will include Univision promoting both series’ second seasons, which will air exclusively on Netflix.