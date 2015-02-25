Upfronts 2015: Nickelodeon Launching Noggin Mobile Service

Nickelodeon said it will launch a new ad-free subscription service for pre-schoolers called Noggin that will cost $5.99 a month.

The kids unit of Viacom said the over-the-top service will also be offered to authenticated subscribers of its current distributors.

Noggin will have long and short-form content including material from the Viacom library such as Blue’s Clues, Little Bear and Ni Hao, Kai-Lan.

“We are reintroducing the Noggin name with this new mobile service because of its built in equity with Moms and as a signal of the high-quality preschool content that will be curated for it,” Cyma Zarghami, president, Viacom Kids and Family Group, said in a statement.