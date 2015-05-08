Upfronts 2015: Fox Cancels ‘The Following’

Another bubble show met its fate Friday. The Following has been canceled by Fox after three seasons.

The Kevin Bacon starrer debuted to strong numbers during its rookie season, but its ratings tumbled for its sophomore campaign, though it was a last-minute renewal a year ago. That was not the case this time.

Fox aired its third season behind Gotham, though ran many of The Following’s new episodes during Gotham’s hiatus. It’s last episode drew just a 1.1 rating with adults 18-49 and 3.22 million total viewers.

Warner Bros. is shopping The Following to other networks; the studio is doing the same with Constantine, which was canceled by NBC on Friday.

Another Fox bubble show Backstrom will not return next season as well, creator Hart Hanson confirmed on his twitter account. Fox is not confirming the fate of any of its current series until its schedule release Monday morning.